Mumbai weather update: City to see moderate rainfall over next 48 hours

Mumbai will see light to moderate rain for the next 24 hours said the India Meterological Department. The IMD said that the city and suburbs will be seeing moderate rain in the next 48 hours.

The temperature will be hovering around 27 degrees Celcius to 25 degrees Celcius.

The city last week saw continuous moderate showers along with intense spells due to a cyclonic circulation.

The IMD has forecast a monsoon retreat in Mumbai and surrounding areas between October 5 and 10. Officials said that the monsoon in Mumbai, Thane is likely to retreat during the second week of October.