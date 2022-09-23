e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai weather update: City to see moderate rainfall over next 48 hours

Mumbai weather update: City to see moderate rainfall over next 48 hours

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 09:27 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai weather update: City to see moderate rainfall over next 48 hours |

Mumbai will see light to moderate rain for the next 24 hours said the India Meterological Department. The IMD said that the city and suburbs will be seeing moderate rain in the next 48 hours.

The temperature will be hovering around 27 degrees Celcius to 25 degrees Celcius.

The city last week saw continuous moderate showers along with intense spells due to a cyclonic circulation.

Read Also
Mumbai: Monsoon retreat in city likely between Oct 5 to 10, says IMD
article-image

The IMD has forecast a monsoon retreat in Mumbai and surrounding areas between October 5 and 10. Officials said that the monsoon in Mumbai, Thane is likely to retreat during the second week of October.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Andheri Subway is BMC's next monsoon project

Mumbai updates: Andheri Subway is BMC's next monsoon project

Mumbai weather update: City to see moderate rainfall over next 48 hours

Mumbai weather update: City to see moderate rainfall over next 48 hours

Iranian women in India support protests in home country

Iranian women in India support protests in home country

Mumbai: Glitch leads to cancellation of 36 local trains on Central Railway main line

Mumbai: Glitch leads to cancellation of 36 local trains on Central Railway main line

Mumbai: MACT official under scanner over sexual harassment charge; woman files plaint with Chairman...

Mumbai: MACT official under scanner over sexual harassment charge; woman files plaint with Chairman...