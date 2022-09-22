Mumbai weather update: City to see moderate rain over next 48 hours | File Photo

Mumbai will see moderate rain for the next 48 hours with a generally cloudy sky, said the India Meterological Department. The temperature will be hovering around 26 degrees Celcius to 32 degrees Celcius.

The city last week saw continuous moderate showers along with intense spells due to a cyclonic circulation.

The IMD has forecast a monsoon retreat in Mumbai and surrounding areas between October 5 and 10.

According to IMD official Sushma Nair, rainfall activity in Kerala at the start of the monsoon determines the onset of the monsoon, and weather conditions in Rajasthan near the end of the monsoon determine the withdrawal. The retreat from Rajasthan began this year on Tuesday, marking the first date of monsoon withdrawal from the country this year.

The monsoon will also retreat in Mumbai and Thane, primarily during the second week of October. Last year, Mumbai's monsoon retreat date was October 12.