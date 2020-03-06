Mumbai Weather Update: City to get relief from heat as temperature drops to 29.6°C

Mumbaikars to get slight relief from the heat as the temperature lowered from 29.6°C on Thursday to 29.6°C on Friday, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast.

The IMD in its weather forecast for Friday stated that 29.6°C will be the maximum temperature in Santacruz, while the minimum temperature will be 20.5°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30.2°C and the minimum will be 21.0°C.

Mumbai will witness clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 83% in Santacruz and 88% in Colaba, IMD stated in its weather forecast. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 91 (Satisfactory) on Friday morning.