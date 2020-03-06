Mumbai Weather Update: City to get relief from heat as temperature drops to 29.6°C

Mumbaikars to get slight relief from the heat as the temperature lowered from 29.6°C on Thursday to 29.6°C on Friday, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast.
The IMD in its weather forecast for Friday stated that 29.6°C will be the maximum temperature in Santacruz, while the minimum temperature will be 20.5°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30.2°C and the minimum will be 21.0°C.
Mumbai will witness clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 83% in Santacruz and 88% in Colaba, IMD stated in its weather forecast. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 91 (Satisfactory) on Friday morning.
IMD also predicted that minimum temperature in Northern Maharashtra will continue to be down for the next two days with maximum temperature on the second day. KS Hosalikar, the deputy director general, western region, IMD tweeted saying: "Min temp in Northern Maharashtra will continue to be down for next 2 days with max drop on 2nd day. Thereafter min temp is, expected to rise gradually. Same trend expected for Tmax. With night temp within 20 Deg C & daytime temp within 30 Deg C, Mumbai weather is real pleasant."
On Thursday, the maximum temperature at Santacruz was 30.5°C and the minimum temperature was 19.5°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 31.8°C and the minimum was 21.4°C.
The weather bureau earlier this week had predicted that Northwest India may receive rainfall between Thursday and Saturday as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the region from Wednesday night. But there has been no such occurrence in the financial capital of India till now.
