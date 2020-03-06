Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on March 6, 2020

Traffic snarls, closed and pothole-ridden roads are the main reasons which restrict Mumbaikars from taking out their vehicles on streets. A study suggests people travelling in the financial capital of India spend around 10 to 15 days stuck in traffic.
A study report by IDFC Institute reveals that people living in Mumbai waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, with the worsening during monsoon season.
The financial capital of India was recently ranked the fourth most congested city in the world. Another to a study report by location technology specialist TomTom revealed that during the rush-hour journey people in the city spend 65 percent extra travel time stuck in traffic.
With this in mind, we've put together a list of roads closed for repair that you can avoid taking.
1. Captain Prakash Pethe Marg near Cuff Parade
2. VV Rao Marg near Nariman Point Fire Station
3. Jamshedji Tata Road near Churchgate Station
4. Sir Phirozshah Mehta Road near Fort
5. Wallace Street near Bombay Gymkhana
6. Ramabai Ambedkar Marg near Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station
7. Narshi Natha Street in Mandvi
8. Vasil Khan Marg near Don Taki Police Chowki
9. Frere Bridge near Grant Road Station
10. Morland Road near Nagpada
11. Musa Killedar street near Agripada
12. Dr E Moses Road near Mahalakshmi
13. NM Johi Marg or Lower Parel bridge near Lower Parel Railway Station
14. Ganpatrao Kadam Marg near Marathon Future X
15. GD Ambekar Marg/Katrak Road near Dadar
