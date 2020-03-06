Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on March 6, 2020

Traffic snarls, closed and pothole-ridden roads are the main reasons which restrict Mumbaikars from taking out their vehicles on streets. A study suggests people travelling in the financial capital of India spend around 10 to 15 days stuck in traffic.

A study report by IDFC Institute reveals that people living in Mumbai waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, with the worsening during monsoon season.

The financial capital of India was recently ranked the fourth most congested city in the world. Another to a study report by location technology specialist TomTom revealed that during the rush-hour journey people in the city spend 65 percent extra travel time stuck in traffic.