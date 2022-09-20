Mumbai weather update: City to get light rains for next 48 hours, says IMD | AFP Photo

Mumbai will see light rain for the next 48 hours with a generally cloudy sky, said the India Meterological Department. The temperature will be hovering around 25 degrees Celcius to 31 degrees Celcius.

The city last week saw continuous moderate showers along with intense spells due to a cyclonic circulation. However, the intensity of showers will be decreasing, said IMD officials earlier this week. The Konkan belt including Mumbai was been given a green alert (no rainfall warning) Monday onwards.

IMD official Sushma Nair had earlier told FPJ that the weather over the week will start becoming drier and the rain intensity will reduce.