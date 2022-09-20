e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai weather update: City to get light rains for next 48 hours, says IMD

Mumbai weather update: City to get light rains for next 48 hours, says IMD

he Konkan belt including Mumbai was been given a green alert (no rainfall warning) Monday onwards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 08:24 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai weather update: City to get light rains for next 48 hours, says IMD | AFP Photo

Mumbai will see light rain for the next 48 hours with a generally cloudy sky, said the India Meterological Department. The temperature will be hovering around 25 degrees Celcius to 31 degrees Celcius.

The city last week saw continuous moderate showers along with intense spells due to a cyclonic circulation. However, the intensity of showers will be decreasing, said IMD officials earlier this week. The Konkan belt including Mumbai was been given a green alert (no rainfall warning) Monday onwards.

IMD official Sushma Nair had earlier told FPJ that the weather over the week will start becoming drier and the rain intensity will reduce.

Read Also
Mumbai weather update: City to see lull in monsoon activity, no signs of retreat
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Historic Carnac Bunder bridge to go under construction this November

Mumbai updates: Historic Carnac Bunder bridge to go under construction this November

Mumbai: Man loses Rs 50L in bank job fraud

Mumbai: Man loses Rs 50L in bank job fraud

ED charge sheet against Sanjay Raut: Witness tells ED, her father sold Alibaug land out of fear and...

ED charge sheet against Sanjay Raut: Witness tells ED, her father sold Alibaug land out of fear and...

Non-BJP front possible only with inclusion of Congress party: Sharad Pawar

Non-BJP front possible only with inclusion of Congress party: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai police ask people to not believe in fake messages on social media about child abduction

Mumbai police ask people to not believe in fake messages on social media about child abduction