Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 34°C

On Wednesday, maximum temperature in Mumbai rose to 34°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast. While on the other hand, minimum temperature was 24°C.

Mumbai will witness clear sky in the morning today, with a relative humidity of about 83% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 59 (Satisfactory) on Wednesday morning.

The IMD in its weather forecast for Tuesday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz was 34.3°C, while the minimum temperature was 23.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 31.6°C, while the minimum temperature was 23.8°C.

On Monday, KS Hosalikar, Dy Director General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai had tweeted, "Interior Maharashtra is likely to experience thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail and & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) during 24-26 March with maximum intensity on 24th & 25th March & over Gujarat on 25th & 26th March."