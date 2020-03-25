Mumbai Weather Update: City to feel the heat as maximum temperature rises to 34°C

On Wednesday, maximum temperature in Mumbai rose to 34°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast. While on the other hand, minimum temperature was 24°C.
Mumbai will witness clear sky in the morning today, with a relative humidity of about 83% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 59 (Satisfactory) on Wednesday morning.
The IMD in its weather forecast for Tuesday stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz was 34.3°C, while the minimum temperature was 23.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 31.6°C, while the minimum temperature was 23.8°C.
On Monday, KS Hosalikar, Dy Director General of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai had tweeted, "Interior Maharashtra is likely to experience thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail and & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) during 24-26 March with maximum intensity on 24th & 25th March & over Gujarat on 25th & 26th March."
IMD also has predicted that northwest India will witness isolated rainfall till Wednesday. Isolated light rainfall is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan from today till Wednesday and intensity will be the highest during Tue-Wed, India Meteorological Department said.
