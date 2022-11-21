Mumbai weather update: City sees 'moderate' AQI of 139; temperature at 17°C | Swapnil Sakhare/FPJ

Mumbai woke up to a rather hazy and cold Monday on November 21. The air quality of different areas in the city, metropolitan region fluctuated between satisfactory to poor categories with Bandra Kurla Complex recording AQI of 229 slipping into 'poor' category.

The city’s overall AQI remained in the moderate category as it stood at 139 while the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 72 and 133 respectively.

The AQI of the city remained in the ‘moderate’ category at 133 yesterday.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai Weather

The days in the city are likely to get colder according to the Indian Meterological Department as the weather agency has forecasted a cold wave for parts of Maharashtra.

According to the IMD, Mumbai will see an average min and max temperature range of 20 to 33°C. for the next two days. While parts of north Maharashtra may observe a temperature drop below 10 °C.

The current temperature of the city is 24°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 45% and the precipitation rate is at 0%. However, the city's temperature was 17°C earlier this morning.

Read Also Mumbai sees temperature dip, IMD issues cold wave warning for parts of Maharashtra

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba · 143 AQI · Moderate

Worli · 89 AQI · Satisfactory

Bandra Kurla Complex · 229 AQI · Poor

Sion · 130 AQI · Moderate

Thane · 156 AQI · Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 176 while Chennai is seeing a moderate AQI of 162. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 165 while Kolkata stood at 157. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 162 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 145. Meanwhile, Delhi's AQI was 'very poor' with the figure standing at 316 today.