Mumbai Weather Update: City Sees Cloudy Skies, Light Rain As Lakes Hold 95.89% Water Stock; Check High Tide Timings

Mumbai Weather Update | FPJ Image

Mumbai continued to witness generally cloudy skies with intermittent light rain on Saturday, September 5, as the city remained under the influence of monsoon conditions. With most of Mumbai’s key reservoirs holding high levels of water, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also shared tide timings for the next two days, helping residents and authorities remain alert to possible waterlogging risks.

According to the BMC’s Hydraulic Engineer’s Department report, the seven reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai collectively stood at 95.89% of their useful live storage capacity as of 6 am on September 5.

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Mumbai lakes record high storage

Among the reservoirs, Vehar was at 100% of its useful storage capacity, while Modak Sagar stood at 98.47%, Tansa at 98.24% and Middle Vaitarna at 97.08%. Bhatsa, Mumbai’s largest water source, was at 95.98%, while Tulsi recorded 96.79%. Upper Vaitarna had 91.07% useful storage.

The combined useful content across the seven reservoirs was around 1,387,839 million litres, indicating strong water availability for the city following a wet monsoon season.

The BMC report also noted that several reservoirs, including Vehar, Tulsi, Tansa and Modak Sagar, had overflowed in July. Water releases from Upper Vaitarna were subsequently stopped, while the Middle Vaitarna WSPCO gate was closed in July.

High tide alert for Mumbai

Alongside the lake-level update, the BMC has issued tide timings for Mumbai’s coastline. A high tide of 3.12 metres is expected at 5:11 pm on September 5, followed by a low tide of 1.36 metres at 12:10 am on September 6.

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Another high tide of 3.51 metres is expected at 7:55 am on September 6, followed by a low tide of 2.35 metres at 1:55 pm.

Residents urged to stay alert

The combination of rainfall and high tides remains an important factor for Mumbai, particularly in low-lying areas that are vulnerable to waterlogging during intense showers.

The BMC has urged residents to remain attentive to weather and civic updates during the monsoon. For emergencies, citizens can contact the civic body’s helpline at 1916.