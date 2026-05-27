Mumbai Weather Update: City Records Highest May Temperature In 10 Years At 37.8°C As IMD Issues Heatwave Alert

Scorching temperatures grip Mumbai as the city records its hottest May day in a decade amid delayed pre-monsoon activity | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari (Representational Image)

Mumbai, May 28: On Wednesday, Mumbai's Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8°C, the highest May temperature in the last 10 years. The minimum temperature was 28.4°C, which was also above normal. The second-highest May temperature in the last decade was recorded on May 16, 2024, at 37.6°C.

Meanwhile, Mumbaikars will have to wait longer for rainfall, as instead of the forecast pre-monsoon conditions, the region is once again reeling under a heatwave.

Additionally, the onset of the southwest monsoon, which was predicted over Kerala on May 26, has shown no signs of arrival, thereby possibly delaying the arrival of the monsoon over Mumbai and Maharashtra too.

Heatwave alert issued for Mumbai region

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a Yellow Alert for 'heatwave conditions' for the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. The warning is valid till 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, after which the region will experience 'hot and humid conditions'.

As per IMD's local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be partly cloudy and hot and humid conditions will prevail. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 35°C and 29°C, respectively.

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No pre-monsoon showers expected till May 31

IMD Mumbai Director Bikram Singh said, "There are no signs of pre-monsoon showers in Mumbai till May 31. However, the interiors of Maharashtra are getting showers at isolated places. For Mumbai and MMR, there are signs the region can get showers by June 4-5. The maximum temperature in the region will continue to be around 35°C."

Meanwhile, the districts in Maharashtra for which alerts have been sounded for thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall this week include Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, and the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions.

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