Mumbai Weather Update: City Records Fourth Heatwave In March, Oshiwara Hits 39°C; Yellow Alert For Tuesday

Oshiwara records highest temperature as Mumbai faces rare fourth heatwave this month | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari FPJ

Mumbai, March 23: Mumbai and its metropolitan region ensured the fourth heatwave of this month on Monday, one of the rarest in history. The first heatwave was experienced on March 5. The heatwave alert issued for Monday for the districts of Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad is applicable till Tuesday 8.30 am. Further on Tuesday, a Yellow Alert for 'hot and humid conditions' is sounded.

Temperatures soar across city

On Monday, the highest temperature in Mumbai was recorded at Ram Mandir (Oshiwara) at 39°C, followed by Vikhroli at 37.6°C, Vidyavihar at 36.8°C, Dahisar at 35.4°C, Chembur at 35.6°C, and Byculla at 34.2°C.

Weather outlook for coming days

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai City and Suburbs for the next 48 hours, the maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 38 deg. C. and 22 deg. C. The skies will be mainly clear, and hot and humid conditions will prevail.

As per IMD's forecast for the Konkan region (Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri) for the next five days, there will be a gradual rise in the maximum temperature by 2 to 3°C; thereafter, there will be no large change in the temperatures.

Concerns over early summer intensity

As per IMD's hot weather outlook for March to May 2026, April and May will witness more heatwaves. However, the region has already experienced four heatwaves in March, creating worry for the extreme summer.

Contrasting weather in other regions

In contradictory weather conditions in remaining parts of the state, a Yellow Alert is sounded for several districts for thunderstorms and rainfall accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. Farmers are advised to be alert.

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IMD Mumbai scientist Sushma Nair said, "The wind disturbances are more in the interiors of Maharashtra, because of which the chances of rainfall are high. In Mumbai, the moisture availability is not sufficient for rainfall-like conditions; thus, so far there are no signs of rains in Mumbai and MMR."

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