Mumbai Weather Update March 23, 2026: IMD Issues Heatwave Alert As Temperatures Touch 38°C; City's Overall AQI Remains In 'Poor' Category At 110

Mumbai Weather Update March 23, 2026: IMD Issues Heatwave Alert As Temperatures Touch 38°C; Overall AQI Remains In 'Poor' Category At 110 |

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear skies and rising temperatures on Monday, March 23, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert, cautioning residents about heatwave-like conditions expected through the day. With daytime temperatures set to spike sharply, authorities have urged citizens to take necessary precautions to safeguard their health.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert

According to the IMD, Mumbai is likely to experience temperatures ranging from 21°C to as high as 38°C, marking a significant rise in heat levels. Residents are advised to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, stay adequately hydrated, and consume light meals to cope with the intensifying heat and humidity.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert | IMD

Morning observations across key weather stations indicated stable but warm conditions. Colaba recorded a temperature of 26.6°C, while Santacruz registered 24.6°C. However, neighbouring regions reported even higher readings, with Thane touching 39°C and Navi Mumbai recording 37°C.

City's Overall AQI Remains In 'Poor' Category

On the air quality front, Mumbai’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remained largely unchanged over the past 24 hours. According to AQI.in data, the city recorded an overall AQI of 110, placing it in the ‘poor’ category. Throughout the day, AQI levels fluctuated between moderate and poor, with the lowest reading of 68 recorded at 12:30 pm on the previous day, while the highest touched 135 at around 8:30 am on Monday.

City's Overall AQI Remains In 'Poor' Category | AQI.in

At a more localised level, several areas reported relatively better air quality. Mulgaon recorded the lowest AQI at 47, followed by Gamdevi Station 1 at 53, Thakur Village at 58, Vidya Nagari at 65, and Hanuman Nagar at 72, all falling within the ‘moderate’ category.

AQI.in

In contrast, certain pockets continued to experience significantly poor air quality. Prabhadevi recorded the highest AQI at 220, categorised as ‘unhealthy’. Juhu Tara and Sion Station 2 both recorded AQI levels of 200, while Bandra West Station 1 and Cama Industrial Estate registered 177, indicating persistently poor conditions in these areas.

AQI.in

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI values between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’ and levels above 300 are classified as ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’.

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