Mumbai Weather Update: City Receives Season’s First Pre-Monsoon Drizzle, IMD Forecasts More Rain

Dark clouds and light showers brought Mumbai its first pre-monsoon drizzle of the season amid strengthening rain activity | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 22: Mumbai woke up to the season’s first pre-monsoon drizzle on Friday morning, with light showers reported from parts of Mulund and Kanjurmarg for a brief duration.

IMD forecasts light rainfall activity

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a light rain forecast for Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district amid strengthening pre-monsoon activity over the western coast. .

While parts of the city witnessed brief drizzle on Friday, the rainfall was too minimal to be officially measured at the Colaba and Santacruz observatories.

Despite light pre-monsoon showers and overcast skies, Mumbai continued to experience hot weather conditions on Friday, with temperatures remaining above 34 degrees Celsius in both Colaba and Santacruz.

Air quality remains in ‘good’ category

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) remained firmly in the ‘good’ category at 49 on Friday.

The IMD has forecast light rainfall activity in neighbouring Thane district on May 24 as pre-monsoon conditions continue to strengthen over Maharashtra.

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The weather department had earlier stated that the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Kerala around May 26 and, if conditions remain favourable, could advance into Maharashtra by June 2 and Mumbai around June 5.

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