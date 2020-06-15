Mumbai Weather Update: City might receive moderate to heavy rainfall today, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that Mumbai might receive moderate to heavy rainfall today. The weather bureau forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Monday will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32.9°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 32.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.5°C.

Mumbai will witness cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall today, with a relative humidity of about 79% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 16 (Good) on Monday morning.

Four days after hitting coastal Maharashtra, the southwest monsoon made a steady progress and has now covered the entire state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

In the last 10 days, parts of Central and North Maharashtra and Vidarbha received incessant showers, IMD's Mumbai centre deputy director general K S Hosalikar said. "The southwest monsoon covered the entire state on Sunday," he said.

"North Maharashtra and most parts of the Marathwada region face water scarcity every year. It is a good sign that these areas have received showers this year. It will help accelerate the pre-sowing activities of farmers, he said.