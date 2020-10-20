Mumbai Weather Update: City likely to witness thunderstorm with lightning today, says IMD

Heavy rains and floods claimed at least 48 lives in Pune, Aurangabad, and Konkan divisions last week, while crops on lakhs of hectares have been damaged. In Maharashtra, officials said over 2,300 houses were damaged in heavy rains and floods in the western parts of the state, where more than 21,000 people were moved to safer places.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast put out by IMD Mumbai indicates the maximum temperature in the city on Tuesday will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C. While the rainfall the humidity levels will be at 86% in Santacruz and 92% in Colaba.

IMD Mumbai also said that the city can expect a cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rain on Tuesday. "Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers towards evening or night in city and suburbs," IMD Mumbai said on its website.