Mumbai Weather Update: Brace yourself for some hot and humid climate as maximum temperature likely to rise to 38°C

Mumbaikars brace yourself for some hot and humid climate on Sunday, with the maximum temperature rising to 38°C.
According to Weather Cast, a private weather forecast agency, stated that temperature in Mumbai to be likely 4°C above normal at 38°C. The suburbs will likely witness a maximum temperature of 42°C. With humidity factor real feel will be 50°C.
But according to IMD Mumbai's website, the maximum temperature in Mumbai rose to 34.2°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast. While on the other hand, the minimum temperature was 27°C.
It also predicted that Mumbai will witness clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 77% in Santacruz and 89% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 32 (Good) on Sunday.
The country's meteorological department on Wednesday said that India will receive normal monsoon this season. In its forecast for the Southwest monsoon that covers 75 percent of the country, and thereby may bring much-needed respite to the economy, which is reeling under the catastrophic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing an online briefing, IMD Director General M Mohapatra said quantitatively, the rainfall is likely to be 100 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA) in the monsoon season (June-September) with a model error of 5 percent.
