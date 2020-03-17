Mumbai Weather Update: After slight relief from heat, city's temperature rises to 37°C

After getting some relief from heat, the maximum temperature in Mumbai on Tuesday rose to 37°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast.

The IMD in its weather forecast for Tuesday stated that 37°C will be the maximum temperature in Santacruz, while the minimum temperature will be 20.6°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 34.2°C and the minimum will be 21.7°C.

Mumbai will witness clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 47% in Santacruz and 67% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 147 (Moderate) on Tuesday morning.