Mumbai Weather Update: After slight relief from heat, city's temperature rises to 37°C

After getting some relief from heat, the maximum temperature in Mumbai on Tuesday rose to 37°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast.
The IMD in its weather forecast for Tuesday stated that 37°C will be the maximum temperature in Santacruz, while the minimum temperature will be 20.6°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 34.2°C and the minimum will be 21.7°C.
Mumbai will witness clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 47% in Santacruz and 67% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 147 (Moderate) on Tuesday morning.
On Sunday, KS Hosalikar, the deputy director-general, the western region had tweeted, "As per IMD GFS guidance, Tmax next 24, 48 hrs could be 36-38 Deg C in North Konkan, including Mumbai. Adjoining interior areas of Konkan, N Madhya Maharashtra could show more than 38 Deg C. Interior Marathwada also likely to rise in Tmax in next 48 hrs."
On Tuesday, the maximum temperature at Santacruz was 34.3°C and the minimum temperature was 17.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 31°C and the minimum was 19.5°C.
