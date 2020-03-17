Latest coronavirus updateupdate: Blood donation camps are to be downscaled in Mumbai

Mumbai: The State Blood Transfusion Council has decided to put postpone blood donation camps in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it will continue to organise drives on a small scale because the outbreak of the virus has resulted in 40 per cent drop in the number of donors, sparking fears of blood shortage across the state.

Each day, new cases are being reported across the state, constraining the council to issue a circular, asking blood banks to postpone these camps or organise smaller ones, to avoid mass gatherings.

“We cannot cancel blood camps as the time from March to May is crucial when the state faces blood shortage, with most donors being on vacation.

To solve this problem, we have directed all blood banks and non-governmental organisations to conduct small camps, where only about 50 or fewer people will be present, thereby reducing the risk of exposure to coronavirus,” he said.

Dr Thorat further said, prospective donors will have to undergo a thorough examination and provide details of their travels and activities in the last 28 days.