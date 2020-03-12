Mumbai Weather Update: After slight relief, city's temperature rises to 30.5°C

After getting a slight relief from the heat, the maximum temperature on Thursday rose to 30.5°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast.

The IMD in its weather forecast stated that 30.5°C will be the maximum temperature in Santacruz, while the minimum temperature will be 21.3°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30.4°C and the minimum temperature will be 22.2°C.

Mumbai will witness partly cloudy sky today, with a relative humidity of about 62% in Santacruz and 68% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 39 (Moderate) on Thursday morning.

The IMD has also predicted that Mumbai will likely face summer like situation from March 15, with a maximum temperature of 34°C

KS Hosalikar, the deputy director general, western region tweeted, "Mumbai Tmax next two days could be around 30 Deg C & Tmin around 20 Deg C with few pockets less than 20 Deg too. Max Temp likely to be around 34 Deg in interior of Maharashtra next two days in parts of Marathwada adjoining parts of Vidarbha & S Madhya Mah as per model guidance."