A layer of smog is seen at the Dadar beach in Mumbai. | ANI

Mumbai is likely to witness mostly clear skies , and warm and dry conditions on Thursday, 26 November, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather in the city and suburbs is likely to remain broadly unchanged, and no rainfall has been forecast.

The minimum temperature at the monitoring station in Colaba was recorded at 23.9 degrees Celsius, which was 0.8 degrees above normal. At Santacruz, the mercury touched a low of 21.4 degrees Celsius, which was also 0.8 degrees above normal.

Air Quality In ‘Moderate’ Category

The city recorded an average air quality index of 115 at 11.05 am on Thursday morning, which was in the moderate category, as per the Sameer app of the Central Pollution Control Board.

However, pollution remains a worry as hazy conditions have been seen in several parts of the city. A video on Thursday morning showed a thick layer of smog covering the Wadala area.

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Pollution levels differed widely across the city. The monitoring station at Sion recorded air quality in the poor category at 222, while the one at Borivali East registered air quality in the satisfactory category at 60.

On Wednesday as well, hazy conditions and smog were witnessed across Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai, with reduced visibility affecting the city skyline. Visuals captured a layer of smog enveloping the area as rising pollution levels continue to raise concerns over the city's air quality.

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