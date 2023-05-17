Mumbai Weather: Sunny weather with clear sky for the next 2 days; AQI satisfactory at 59

Mumbai Weather | File

Mumbai is expected to witness sunny summer this May and see clear skies with hot weather for the next days of this week. The IMD predicted in its weather forecast that the city is likely to witness clear sky and bright sun for the next 48 hours from Wednesday.

Mumbai's temperature on May 17 was 30.8°C while the humidity was 80%.

The weather agency hinted at a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 Degree Celsius over the Maharashtra region during next 2 days and no major change in weather conditions.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 59.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Sion: 52 Satisfactory

Borivali: 65 Satisfactory

Worli: 82 Satisfactory

BKC: 105 Moderate

Colaba: 130 Moderate