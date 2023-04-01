Mumbai Weather: Parts of MMR likely to witness light rains today; AQI 'satisfactory' | PTI

Mumbai has witnessed several spells of unseasonal rains this March.

IMD has predicted light rain and thundershowers in several districts in Maharashtra on Saturday.

According to a forecast issued by the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai, light rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur in Palghar, Thane, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Nashik on Saturday.

On Saturday, Mumbai's temperature was 25.4°C while the humidity was 73%.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD’s 24-hour forecast on Friday predicted light rainfall along with partly cloudy skies in Mumbai on Saturday, while the 48-hour forecast predicted that the skies will remain cloudy till Sunday.

Air quality Index

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 70 as of 9 am on Saturday, putting it in the 'satisfactory' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 70 and 67 units, respectively.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 61 AQI · Satisfactory

Worli: 55 AQI · Satisfactory

Malad: 66 AQI · Satisfactory

Mazagaon: 54 AQI · Satisfactory

Bhandup: 51 AQI · Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 145 AQI · Moderate