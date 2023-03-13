Mumbai Weather: More unseasonal rain likely even as temperatures soar |

Mumbai recorded a temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday which was the highest maximum temperature recorded by the city this year and it was also the highest temperature recorded in the entire country on Sunday.

This follows the unusually early arrival of the summer season, which began in Mumbai in mid-February this year.

According to Climate Trends, a climate and weather communications non-profit, the country will experience a second round of unseasonal rain beginning early this week.

Meteorologists told Climate Trends that the upcoming rain could last for a long time, affecting parts of central, east, and south India.

'Poor' air quality

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 215 as of 9 am on Saturday, putting it in the 'poor' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 215 and 152 units, respectively.

Mumbai Weather

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C & 23°C, respectively today.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 235 AQI Poor

Sion: 254 AQI Poor

Worli: 108 AQI Moderate

Bhandup: 145 AQI Moderate

Borivali: 135 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 326 AQI Very Poor

