Mumbai Weather, May 30: City Wakes Up To Partly Cloudy Skies But Warm Climate With Temperatures Reaching 34°C; Rain Predicted From Tomorrow | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai and several areas of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) woke up to partly cloudy yet warm weather on Saturday, May 30, with the temperature reaching 34°C in the morning. Although the weather is expected to remain hot throughout the day, the city's overall air quality continues to remain in the 'good' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 33.

Weather in Mumbai Today

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, dry weather is expected to prevail in the city today, accompanied by warm summer conditions. Humidity levels are likely to hover around 70 per cent, which may cause discomfort for daily commuters. The minimum and maximum temperatures in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai is expected to remain between 30°C and 38°C, respectively.

However, the weather department has also predicted the possibility of light rainfall accompanied by thundershowers from tomorrow, May 31, in Palghar, Thane, and Mumbai.

The rain prediction comes as the IMD recently said that Maharashtra may have to wait longer for widespread monsoon rains due to delayed arrival of the rainy season across the state. The IMD has forecast thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning in Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada between May 31 and June 3. These weather systems could bring brief spells of rain and temporary relief from the prevailing heat in isolated areas.

AQI in Mumbai Today

Mumbai's overall air quality remained in the 'good' category on Saturday morning. According to data from AQI.in, the city's overall AQI stood at 33 at around 9:30 am.

The best air quality was recorded at Mulgaon Station 1, which registered an AQI of 10. Meanwhile, the worst air quality was reported in Sangharsh Nagar, where the AQI reached 378, placing it in the 'severe' category. This was followed by Sion Station 2, which recorded an AQI of 133, falling under the 'poor' category.

Raheja Vihar and New Navy Nagar recorded 'moderate' air quality levels, with AQIs of 75 and 55, respectively. Apart from these locations, all other monitoring stations in the city reported air quality in the 'good' category

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