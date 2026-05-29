Maharashtra Monsoon Update: IMD Predicts Delayed Rainfall, Thunderstorms Across Several Regions | SALMAN ANSARI

Mumbai: Maharashtra may have to wait longer for widespread monsoon rains as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated a delayed arrival of the rainy season across the state. The forecast comes amid intensifying heat conditions, with several districts reporting temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius and residents struggling with soaring daytime temperatures.

According to a report by Lokshahi, over the past few days, heat levels have risen significantly across Maharashtra, particularly during afternoon hours. Weather officials have warned that temperatures may climb further in some areas, while severe heat conditions have prompted alerts in parts of the state.

The report also states that only limited rainfall activity is expected over Maharashtra in the coming days. Light showers are likely in coastal regions and parts of North Madhya Maharashtra, while widespread rainfall remains unlikely until later in June.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning in Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada between May 31 and June 3. These weather systems could bring brief spells of rain and temporary relief from the prevailing heat in isolated areas.

Despite these developments, rainfall activity is expected to remain subdued across large parts of the country, reported Lokshahi. Weather experts have noted that most regions will continue to experience below-normal precipitation during the initial phase of June.

With the monsoon yet to gain momentum, hot and humid conditions are expected to persist across Maharashtra. Residents have been advised to take precautions against heat-related illnesses and stay updated with official weather advisories as the state awaits more substantial rainfall.

The forecast suggests that scattered showers may continue in select areas until June 11, while thunderstorm activity is expected to remain concentrated in the western and central parts of the state during the first week of June.

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