 Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts clear skies this week; AQI 'satisfactory'
On Monday morning, the city's temperature was 24.6 degrees Celsius and the humidity was 73%.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 09:24 AM IST
Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts clear skies this week; AQI 'satisfactory' | File

Mumbai has been experiencing good air days in the ‘satisfactory’ category for almost a week now due to the unseasonal showers of rainfall after almost four months of ‘poor’ air.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD said that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky on Monday and the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely be around 32 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

Air quality Index

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 78 as of 9 am on Tuesday, putting it in the 'satisfactory' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 78 and 77 units, respectively.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 75 AQI · Satisfactory

Worli: 51 AQI · Satisfactory

Malad: 63 AQI · Satisfactory

Mazagaon: 69 AQI · Satisfactory

Bhandup: 76 AQI · Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 186 AQI · Moderate

