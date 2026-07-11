Mumbai Weather: IMD Issues Green Alert For July 12, Warns Of Light Rain Spells In City & Neighbouring Districts

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Mumbai: Mumbaikars woke up to partly cloudy skies and humid weather on Saturday, with the city continuing to experience unusually warm conditions despite overcast skies. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the possibility of light showers in the coming days.

Over the past few days, heavy rainfall disrupted the daily lives of Mumbaikars. Several rain-related incidents were also reported during the period. The IMD has issued a Green Alert for Mumbai and several neighbouring districts for Sunday, July 12.

Light rain likely across region

According to the IMD's district-wise forecast for July 12, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are likely to receive light rainfall, while Ratnagiri is expected to witness moderate rain at isolated places. Raigad may experience light to moderate rainfall at isolated locations. Sindhudurg, meanwhile, is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall. The IMD said these weather conditions are very likely across all six districts.

🚨 IMD has upgraded Mumbai, Thane & Raigad to 'Orange Alert' 🟠 for today amid very heavy rains. Red Alert issued for Palghar 🔴 today.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/D8qI4mROOu — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) July 8, 2026

AQI remains in moderate category

As the city remained dry on Saturday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated to 56, placing it in the moderate category.

Meanwhile, AQI readings varied across different areas. Rajiv Gandhi Nagar emerged as the most polluted hotspot, recording an AQI of 117, categorised as 'poor'. Several other areas also reported moderate AQI levels. Janta Nagar and Saraswati Colony recorded an AQI of 60 each, while Mahalaxmi and Mazgaon recorded 50 each, placing them in the 'good' category compared with other locations.

For reference, AQI levels between 0 and 50 are considered 'good', 51 to 100 'moderate', 101 to 150 'poor', 151 to 200 'unhealthy', and anything above 200 falls into the 'hazardous' category. Despite the pleasant weather, Mumbai's ongoing battle with air pollution continues to overshadow the city's mornings.