Mumbai Weather: City's temperature at 27.8°C, AQI satisfactory at '104' | File

After recording the third-highest maximum day temperature in Mumbai in April over the last ten years, the daily temperature in Mumbai has dropped slightly.

Mumbai's temperature on Saturday morning is 27.8°C, while the humidity is 74%.

As per IMD's district-wise forecast, dry weather conditions are likely in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on April 22.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD said that the city would witness mainly clear sky towards afternoon or evening on Saturday. The weather agency said maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33°C & 24°C.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 74.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba · 70 AQI Satisfactory

Mazgaon · 53 AQI Satisfactory

Malad · 55 AQI Satisfactory

Borivali· 77 AQI Satisfactory

Andheri: 61 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai · 183 AQI Moderate