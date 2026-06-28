Mumbai Weather: City Wakes Up To Light Rains, Clear Skies Amid Reduced Monsoon Activity; AQI Improves To Good Category

Mumbai Weather |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to light rain showers and mostly clear skies on Sunday morning as the city continued to witness subdued monsoon activity over the past few days. Several parts of South Mumbai, including Marine Drive, Byculla and Dadar, experienced mild drizzles during the early hours, while most areas saw dry weather accompanied by humid conditions.

Today's Weather Update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is likely to witness rain or thundershowers later in the afternoon and evening. The weather department has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph during the day.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on Sunday, cautioning residents about unstable weather conditions and possible sudden spells of heavy rainfall, particularly during evening hours. Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious while travelling and avoid waterlogged areas in case of intense showers.

Temperatures in the city are expected to range between 27°C and 34°C, while the early morning temperature was recorded at around 28°C.

AQI.in

AQI Improves To Good Quality

Despite the brief rain activity, Mumbai’s air quality showed improvement on Sunday morning. According to official air quality data, the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 38, placing it firmly in the ‘good’ category.

However, pollution levels remained uneven across different parts of the city. Ghatkopar East emerged as one of the most polluted locations with an AQI of 130, falling under the ‘poor’ category, followed by Chembur, which recorded an AQI of 110.

At the same time, several areas reported significantly cleaner air quality levels. Andheri recorded an AQI of 12, while Gamdevi registered 18. Worli and Walkeshwar both logged AQI levels of 38, while Kandivali West recorded 40, all remaining within the ‘good’ category.

As per standard AQI classifications, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘good’, 51 to 100 as ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 as ‘poor’, 201 to 300 as ‘unhealthy’, while levels above 300 fall under the ‘severe’ category.