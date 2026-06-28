Mumbai Horror Outside CSMT: Armed Man Brandishing 'Koyta' Arrested After Creating Panic, Threatening Woman Near Station; Video Viral |

Mumbai: Panic gripped the area outside Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Saturday after a 22-year-old man allegedly brandished a sharp weapon and threatened commuters and a woman accompanying him in broad daylight.

Videos of the incident have gone viral showing the man brandishing a koyta in broad daylight outside the busy station. He can be seen threatening people around while following a woman. In another visuals, he can be seen overpowered and caught by the cops, ending a long episode of panic.

The accused, identified as Waqar Anwar Shaikh, was arrested by the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar (MRA) Marg Police following a swift response operation near one of Mumbai’s busiest railway stations.

According to police, the incident took place outside CSMT within the jurisdiction of the MRA Marg police station. Shaikh was allegedly seen waving a koyta (sickle-like sharp weapon) aggressively, creating panic among passersby and threatening the woman who was with him. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Police said the matter came to light after a citizen alerted authorities through a post on social media platform X. Acting immediately, a police team led by Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sandhya Nikam rushed to the spot along with constables Thombre, Patil, Talpade and Traffic Police Constable Shinde, as reported by Lokmat Times.

Police Overpowered Accused, Arrested Him

Upon reaching the location, officers found the accused allegedly shouting and charging towards commuters while brandishing the weapon. The police tactically surrounded him and managed to overpower and disarm him from behind before detaining him.

During preliminary questioning, the woman accompanying the accused identified herself as his wife. Police said the couple had reportedly come to South Mumbai for an outing when an argument broke out between them over a minor issue.

Cops said that when bystanders attempted to intervene and calm the situation, the accused allegedly pulled the koyta out of his bag and began threatening both the public and his wife. The timely intervention by the police prevented the situation from escalating further and ensured the safety of commuters in the crowded CSMT area.

Officials further revealed that the accused has a criminal background, with multiple offences reportedly registered against him in the past. A case has been registered against Shaikh under relevant sections of the Arms Act and other applicable provisions. Further investigation into the incident is currently underway.

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