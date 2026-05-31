Mumbai Shocker: Externed Criminal Arrested For Forcing Wife Into 'Murga' Position For 4 Hours, Attacking Her Family | Representational Image

Mumbai: The RCF police in Chembur have arrested a 30-year-old criminal, who had been externed from Mumbai, after he allegedly confined his wife, forced her into a stress-inducing “murga” position for four hours, and later attacked her family with a sharp weapon after she escaped. The accused, Arbaz Anwarali Sayyed, was arrested, while the injured victim was taken to Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi for treatment. The police have registered a case of attempt to murder and launched further investigation.

According to the FIR, the victim, Ishratjahan Arbaz Sayyed, 25, resides in Patel Nagar, Vashi Naka, with her nine-year-old son from her first marriage and her husband, Arbaz.

The police said Arbaz has a criminal record with at least 18 cases registered against him. Due to his alleged involvement in repeated criminal activities, the Chembur police had externed him from Mumbai for 12 months from December 2025. However, he allegedly returned to the city and continued living with Ishratjahan.

The incident occurred on May 28 at around 2pm when Arbaz allegedly took Ishratjahan to his house in Vijay Nagar, Navajeevan, under the pretext of buying a pair of jeans and a bottle of perfume. Once there, he allegedly locked the door, verbally abused her and assaulted her with fists and a belt. The police said he threatened her with a sword, warning that he would kill her and throw acid on her face.

He then allegedly forced her into the painful “murga” position for nearly four hours and kept her confined until around 8.30 pm. Around 9 pm, taking advantage of a moment when Arbaz was distracted, Ishratjahan managed to escape and reach her parents’ house nearby.

Enraged by her escape, Arbaz allegedly followed her to her parents’ home, assaulted her father, Haider Ali, and brother, Mohammad Ahmed, and kicked Ahmed’s wife, Nurshifa, when she tried to intervene. When Ishratjahan rushed to protect her sister-in-law, he allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon, injuring her hand.

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