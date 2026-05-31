Maharashtra Tops India In Crimes Against Children With 24,171 Cases In 2024; Mumbai 2nd Among Cities | ChatGPT (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported the highest number of crimes against children in India in 2024, with 24,171 cases registered, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. The state witnessed a steady rise in such crimes over the past three years, increasing from 20,762 cases in 2022 and 23,390 in 2023.

Mumbai, meanwhile, recorded 3,374 crimes against children in 2024, the second-highest among Indian cities. The city had reported 3,178 cases in 2022 and 3,110 cases in 2023.

Among the cases registered in Mumbai during 2024 were 15 cases of exposure and abandonment of children, three cases of foeticide, two cases of procuration of children, and eight murder cases, including one case of murder with rape. One case of abetment of suicide of a child was also reported.

Sexual offences remained a major concern. Mumbai registered 1,416 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, including 660 rape cases. The city also reported 1,831 cases of kidnapping and abduction of children, of which 1,587 involved missing children deemed to have been kidnapped.

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Across Maharashtra, crimes against children showed an alarming trend. The state recorded 9,432 cases under the POCSO Act, including 4,829 rape cases. Cases registered under other categories included 35 incidents of assault on children with intent to outrage modesty, 27 cases of sexual harassment of girls, and 44 cases involving kidnapping or abduction of girls to compel marriage.

The NCRB data also revealed 19 cases of foeticide, 106 cases of exposure and abandonment, 24 cases of procuration of children, and 110 murder cases involving children, including 13 cases of murder with rape. Additionally, 43 cases of attempted murder, 86 cases of abetment of suicide of a child, and 119 cases of hurt or grievous hurt were reported.

Kidnapping and abduction emerged as one of the most significant categories of crime against children in the state, with 12,950 cases registered in 2024. These included 8,652 cases of missing children deemed kidnapped, six cases of kidnapping with intent to murder, and 18 cases of kidnapping for ransom.

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