Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 6 Online Loan App Recovery Agents For Allegedly Threatening Bank Employee And Family; Court Remands Them To Police Custody Until May 30

Mumbai Crime Branch investigate allegations of harassment, threats and data misuse by online loan app recovery agents after arresting six accused | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 27: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested six persons working for different online loan mobile applications over allegations of persistently threatening the complainant, a bank employee himself, for the recovery of loans taken by him. They were remanded to police custody till May 30 by the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Esplanade.

The Crime Branch on Tuesday produced six accused — Narayan Gorivale (28), Pandurang Jadhav (49), Sukhdev Thorat (28), Chandkant Waghare (27), Madanlal Jaiswal (28), and Valmiki Genalal Gupta (21) — seeking their custody for interrogation. They were arrested by Crime Branch Unit 2 on Monday night on the complaint of Akshay Singh (37), who works with a bank.

Complainant alleges repeated threats and harassment

The complainant claimed that he had taken loans totalling Rs 7.05 lakh in April last year from a total of 18 different online mobile loan applications. He claimed that he has so far collectively paid Rs 17.60 lakh, but the applications reflect a total outstanding amount of Rs 10.08 lakh.

In his complaint, he further claimed that the accused had been repeatedly calling him, his family members and office employees, causing mental harassment, and also kept threatening him every day to pay money by coming to his office.

He claimed that even when he had repaid a significant amount, they were still demanding a large and excess amount of interest allegedly applied falsely. Hence, he approached the police.

The complainant claimed that the mobile applications allegedly obtained access to his mobile phone data and extracted sensitive information about him and his family, which was subsequently circulated. Thereafter, he allegedly received numerous threat calls.

Police seek custody for further investigation

The police sought their custody to interrogate them, alleging that the accused obtained the number of the complainant's wife and subjected her to obscene verbal abuse, regarding which further investigation is required.

The lawyer appearing for the accused, Hitesh Patel, objected and alleged that this may be part of a larger conspiracy against these online mobile loan applications by a private bank.

“The complainant is a bank employee, and it seems that he has obtained the loan but now he does not want to pay the same. Hence, to avoid repayment, he has filed this fabricated case,” Patel contended.

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Court grants police custody

The court, however, remanded the accused to police custody to give the investigating agency an opportunity to probe the allegations.

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