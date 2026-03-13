Navi Mumbai Police Arrest 2 Accused In Karjat Kidnapping, Online Loan Fraud | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Two accused, including a woman, have been arrested by police for allegedly kidnapping a man in Karjat and robbing him of gold jewellery, cash and personal documents before forcing him to take online loans worth over Rs 11.61 lakh. A third accused in the case is currently absconding, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Aditi Ramesh Dhoke (25), a resident of Dahivali in Karjat and originally from Katol in Nagpur, and Sushil Devaram Jadhav (29), a resident of Tambas in Karjat. The third accused, Ganesh alias Mangesh Gajanan Pradhan, a resident of Pimpri Colony in Pune, is on the run.

According to police, the complainant had come in contact with Dhoke through Facebook. The accused had allegedly expressed interest in meeting him, claiming that they belonged to the same community and promising to introduce him to senior members of the community. On this pretext, Dhoke asked him to meet her at Karjat railway station on March 8.

Acting in collusion with Jadhav and Pradhan, the accused allegedly abducted the complainant in a white car near the New Bikaner Sweets and Namkeen shop at Bhisegaon around 7 pm. The accused then allegedly drove the victim around several locations before confining him in Dhoke’s flat until about 6.30 am on March 9.

During this period, the accused allegedly assaulted the complainant and threatened him with a chopper before robbing him of a gold chain and two gold rings worth Rs 1.8 lakh, Rs 15,000 in cash, two mobile phones, his Aadhaar card, PAN card, four debit-cum-ATM cards and one credit card.

Police said the accused forced the complainant to reveal the PIN numbers of his ATM cards and withdrew money from his bank account. They also allegedly used his credit card to make purchases and fraudulently availed online loans worth Rs 11.61 lakh in his name, of which around Rs 3.9 lakh was withdrawn and spent through various transactions.

Based on the complaint, Karjat police registered a case on March 10 under sections 140(2), 308(2), 308(5), 127(2), 309(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Dhoke and Jadhav were arrested on March 10 amfrom different locations. They were produced before a Judicial Magistrate First Class court in Karjat on March 11, which remanded them to police custody until March 13. Efforts are underway to trace the absconding accused.

“The complainant had met the woman accused through Facebook, where she lured him by saying they belonged to the same community and that she would introduce him to senior members. Once he came to Karjat, the accused kidnapped him and forced him to hand over valuables and financial details. Two accused have been arrested while one is absconding,” said Rahul Gaikwad, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Karjat division.

Police suspect that the accused may have targeted and extorted money from other individuals using similar tactics. In a related development, another woman has approached the police alleging that Jadhav cheated her by promising to arrange a job for her. Police said her complaint is currently being verified as part of the investigation.

