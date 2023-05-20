 Mumbai weather: City to witness clear sky with humid conditions for next 2 days, AQI satisfactory at 65
There's no change in the weather conditions of Mumbai as it continues to experience clear skies and humidity.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 08:41 AM IST
Mumbai weather: City to witness clear sky with humid conditions for next 2 days, AQI satisfactory at 65 | File

Mumbai welcomed May with light to moderate rainfall, but the city and its suburbs are to continue with scorching heat and humid conditions. No rain is predicted for the next days of the month and the weather is expected to be hot and humid with clear skies.

Mumbai's temperature on May 20 was recorded in the morning hours as 28°C while the humidity was noted to be 81%.

The IMD weather report on Saturday didn't mention of an alerts or warnings for coastal trade, fishing, and other sea-related occupations. Regions of Maharashtra, apart from Mumbai, were hinted at experiencing some amount of rainfall during the night time until Monday.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 65. The reading stayed constant since the last day.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Andheri: 48 Good

Mulund: 56 Satisfactory

Borivali: 57 Satisfactory

Colaba: 121 Moderate

article-image
