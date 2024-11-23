Mumbai Weather: AQI Worsens As Winter Arrives In Dream City; Check Out Temperatures And More

AQI Worsens In Mumbai | FPJ/Manasi Kamble

Mumbai: Today's weather forecast in Mumbai anticipates foggy conditions ahead which may stay throughout the week according to reports by India Meteorological Department (IMD). Plan your schedule according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget to wear sunscreen and sunglasses when enjoying the pleasant weather.

Mumbai Weather Report

The current temperature in Mumbai on November 23, 2024, is 24 °C at 7:30 AM. The forecast for the day shows a low of 20 °C and a high of 35 °C. The humidity stands at 60% while the wind is blowing at 6 km/h. The sun will rise at 06:50 AM and is expected to set at 05:59 PM.

On Saturday, November 24, 2024, Mumbai is expected to have a low of 22 °C and a high of 35 °C in temperatures. The humidity levels are expected to be 47% tomorrow.

Mumbai AQI



Today, the Mumbai air Quality Index (AQI) is 168, classified as moderate. An air quality index (AQI) of 0-50 is categorised as "good," while 51-100 is labelled as "satisfactory," and 101-200 falls under "moderate." For 201-300 it is considered "poor," followed by "very poor" for 301-400, and "severe" for 401-500.

This may lead to breathing problems for individuals with asthma, respiratory conditions, and heart issues. PM2.5 and ozone were the main pollutants.

Maharashtra: The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Navi Mumbai is in the "Unhealthy" category, recorded between 165-194 pic.twitter.com/4hqJbPsrMM — IANS (@ians_india) November 22, 2024

Although most AQI stations reported a moderate AQI, the air quality in Ghatkopar and Borivali East was rated as "poor" with values of 231 and 201, respectively. This could lead to breathing difficulties for extended periods of time.