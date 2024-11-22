 Mumbai Weather Update: Lowest Temperature Recorded In City; Check Out AQI & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather Update: Lowest Temperature Recorded In City; Check Out AQI & More

Mumbai Weather Update: Lowest Temperature Recorded In City; Check Out AQI & More

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the lower temperatures will persist for three to four days, then possibly rise. Mumbai expects overcast skies today. Organize your timetable based on the temperature and forecasted weather conditions.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 09:23 AM IST
article-image
IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies in Mumbai; AQI At Moderate Levels | FPJ/Manasi Kamble

Mumbai: Today's weather forecast in Mumbai anticipates cloudy conditions ahead. Organize your schedule according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget to wear sunscreen and sunglasses when enjoying the pleasant weather.

Mumbai Weather Report

The current temperature in Mumbai on November 22, 2024, is 24 °C. The forecast for the day shows a low of 20 °C and a high of 33 °C. The humidity stands at 39% while the wind is blowing at 10 km/h. The sun will rise at 06:50 AM and is expected to set at 05:59 PM.

On Saturday, November 23, 2024, Mumbai is expected to have a low of 25.12 °C and a high of 27.6 °C in temperatures. The humidity levels are expected to be 47% tomorrow.

FPJ Shorts
IPL 2025 To Begin From March 14, Dates For 2026 & 2027 Seasons Also Announced: Report
IPL 2025 To Begin From March 14, Dates For 2026 & 2027 Seasons Also Announced: Report
JEE Main 2025 Registration Closing Today; Last Chance To Apply!
JEE Main 2025 Registration Closing Today; Last Chance To Apply!
Top Stocks To Watch Out For November 22: Ultratech, Tata Power, Afcon & Others In Focus
Top Stocks To Watch Out For November 22: Ultratech, Tata Power, Afcon & Others In Focus
Shocking Video! Amazon Employee Attending Friend's Wedding In AP's Kurnool, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest While Greeting Newly Weds
Shocking Video! Amazon Employee Attending Friend's Wedding In AP's Kurnool, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest While Greeting Newly Weds

Mumbai AQI

Today in Mumbai, the Air Quality Index is 128, classified as moderate. On Thursday, the air quality index (AQI) in Mumbai averaged 150, falling into the "moderate" range. This may lead to breathing problems for individuals with asthma, respiratory conditions, and heart issues. PM2.5 and ozone were the main pollutants.

Although most AQI stations reported a moderate AQI, the air quality in Ghatkopar and Borivali East was rated as "poor" with values of 231 and 201, respectively. This could lead to breathing difficulties for extended periods of time.

Lowest Temperature Recorded

The city rose to a record-low minimum temperature of 18.5°C on Thursday, as reported by the Santacruz weather station of the India Meteorological Department. The temperature was 2.7°C lower than usual, with a maximum of 33.6°C, 0.4°C below normal. Mumbai experiences lowest temperature of the season at 18.5°C.

Contrastingly, the Colaba station reported a low temperature of 23°C, which was 0.5°C lower than usual, and a high of 32.9°C, 0.9°C below average. IMD forecasts that the cooler temperatures will continue for three to four days, followed by a potential increase.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update: Lowest Temperature Recorded In City; Check Out AQI & More

Mumbai Weather Update: Lowest Temperature Recorded In City; Check Out AQI & More

MumbaiNaama: ‘Manifesting’ A City We Want To Live In, A Government That Thinks Of Us

MumbaiNaama: ‘Manifesting’ A City We Want To Live In, A Government That Thinks Of Us

Mumbai: Man Held In Kurla For Opening 35 Bank Accounts For Cyber Frauds

Mumbai: Man Held In Kurla For Opening 35 Bank Accounts For Cyber Frauds

Mumbai: Malabar Hill Man Strangles Wife Over Jewellery Dispute And Infidelity Suspicions

Mumbai: Malabar Hill Man Strangles Wife Over Jewellery Dispute And Infidelity Suspicions

Bombay HC Refuses To Quash Cruelty Complaint In Husband’s Case, Upholds Wife’s Right To Pursue...

Bombay HC Refuses To Quash Cruelty Complaint In Husband’s Case, Upholds Wife’s Right To Pursue...