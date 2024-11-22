Mumbai Weather Update: Lowest Temperature Recorded In City; Check Out AQI & More

IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies in Mumbai; AQI At Moderate Levels | FPJ/Manasi Kamble

Mumbai: Today's weather forecast in Mumbai anticipates cloudy conditions ahead. Organize your schedule according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget to wear sunscreen and sunglasses when enjoying the pleasant weather.

Mumbai Weather Report

The current temperature in Mumbai on November 22, 2024, is 24 °C. The forecast for the day shows a low of 20 °C and a high of 33 °C. The humidity stands at 39% while the wind is blowing at 10 km/h. The sun will rise at 06:50 AM and is expected to set at 05:59 PM.

On Saturday, November 23, 2024, Mumbai is expected to have a low of 25.12 °C and a high of 27.6 °C in temperatures. The humidity levels are expected to be 47% tomorrow.

Mumbai AQI



Today in Mumbai, the Air Quality Index is 128, classified as moderate. On Thursday, the air quality index (AQI) in Mumbai averaged 150, falling into the "moderate" range. This may lead to breathing problems for individuals with asthma, respiratory conditions, and heart issues. PM2.5 and ozone were the main pollutants.

Maharashtra: The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Navi Mumbai is in the "Unhealthy" category, recorded between 165-194 pic.twitter.com/4hqJbPsrMM — IANS (@ians_india) November 22, 2024

Although most AQI stations reported a moderate AQI, the air quality in Ghatkopar and Borivali East was rated as "poor" with values of 231 and 201, respectively. This could lead to breathing difficulties for extended periods of time.

Lowest Temperature Recorded



The city rose to a record-low minimum temperature of 18.5°C on Thursday, as reported by the Santacruz weather station of the India Meteorological Department. The temperature was 2.7°C lower than usual, with a maximum of 33.6°C, 0.4°C below normal. Mumbai experiences lowest temperature of the season at 18.5°C.

Contrastingly, the Colaba station reported a low temperature of 23°C, which was 0.5°C lower than usual, and a high of 32.9°C, 0.9°C below average. IMD forecasts that the cooler temperatures will continue for three to four days, followed by a potential increase.