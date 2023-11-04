Mumbai Weather: AQI Stands Moderate At 156, Colaba Breathes Poor Air; City Witnesses Sunny Skies | File

Mumbai: The city woke up to sunny skies in the morning on Saturday. Mumbai witnessed partially cloudy mornings for the past few days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) however predicted clear sunny skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will continue to see sunny skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Saturday are likely to be between 29°C to 33°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Saturday morning was recorded at 30.2°C while the humidity was 61%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 156.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 228 AQI Poor

Andheri: 135 AQI Moderate

Malad: 139 AQI Moderate

BKC: 204 AQI Poor

Borivali: 145 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 169 AQI Moderate

Worli: 84 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 173 AQI Moderate

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)