Mumbai Weather Alert: MFB Urges Citizens To Stay Vigilant Against Fire Risks During Heatwave Conditions

Mumbai Fire Brigade officials have appealed to residents to follow fire safety measures amid rising temperatures and increased heatwave conditions | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 6: Mumbai Fire Department (MFB) has appealed to Mumbaikars to be vigilant to prevent fires during the ongoing hot summer spell. Mumbai and its metropolitan region is under a Yellow Alert for hot and humid conditions for four days, starting from Wednesday. On Wednesday, the highest maximum temperature recorded in Mumbai was at Ram Mandir (Oshiwara) at 36.8°C.

Fire department issues advisory during heatwave conditions

"Apart from the extensive use of electrical appliances like ACs and coolers, the risk of fires also increases due to factors like a hot and dry environment, improper storage of flammable materials, burning of garbage, and gas leakage. Keeping this in mind, the MFB has appealed to the citizens to be alert and take necessary precautions like regularly checking the electrical wiring, switch boards, and plug points in houses and buildings. It is also necessary to avoid overloading by connecting multiple devices to a single plug point," the statement released by the civic body said on Wednesday.

Citizens urged to inspect gas and electrical systems

The statement added that when using appliances like air conditioners, coolers, etc., safe and quality electrical connections should be used. Citizens have also been advised not to burn garbage, dry leaves, vines, or other flammable objects in houses or surrounding areas. LPG gas cylinders and gas pipes should be regularly inspected by concerned experts.

The MFB has appealed to ensure that the fire extinguishing systems in every building, house, and residential or non-residential premises are in good condition.

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Emergency exits and access routes must remain clear

"Stairs and emergency exits of buildings and commercial complexes should be kept clear so that citizens can exit safely in case of an incident. Along with this, their vehicles should be parked in designated areas. In case of an unfortunate fire, sufficient space should be kept clear for the free and smooth movement of fire brigade vehicles. In case of any kind of fire, do not panic and immediately contact the Mumbai Fire Brigade on 101 or 022-23001390, 022-23001393," Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar said.

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