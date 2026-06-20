Mumbai Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Forecasts Rain And Thunderstorms From Monday As Reservoir Levels Fall To 9 Per Cent

Mumbai is likely to witness increased rainfall from Monday as IMD issues a yellow alert amid falling reservoir levels | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 20: After days of sweltering heat, Mumbai is likely to get a much-needed respite next week as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast increased rainfall activity from Monday. A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad, with moderate rain and thunderstorms expected across the region.

The delayed monsoon has left Mumbai parched, with rainfall this June falling alarmingly short of normal. Against the city's average of 526 mm, Santacruz has recorded just 13 mm of rain and Colaba a mere 7 mm.

Although parts of south Mumbai witnessed light drizzle on Saturday morning, the isolated showers failed to cool the city as temperatures at both observatories hovered around 35°C—more than 3°C above normal.

Yellow alert for Konkan region

The IMD has sounded a yellow alert across the Konkan region, forecasting thunderstorms, moderate showers and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph on Monday. However, the much-awaited advance of the southwest monsoon is expected only from June 24, as it remains stalled over southern Maharashtra.

According to the weather bureau, the prolonged dry spell is due to the absence of favourable monsoon systems, including offshore troughs, low-pressure areas and cyclonic circulations over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

Water reserves continue to decline

Meanwhile, the water stock in the seven lakes supplying Mumbai has dropped to 1.30 lakh million litres, or just 9% of their total capacity.

According to BMC officials, "the available stock, along with the reserve water from two state government-owned lakes and the existing 10% water cut, is expected to suffice until August 20."

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However, with lake levels continuing to decline, the civic body will review the situation in the last week of June. "If there is no significant rainfall, an additional 10% water cut is likely to be imposed from the first week of July," officials said.

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