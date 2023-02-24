Mumbai: WB man arrested for duping college student online by promising to double money via crypto investment | Pixabay

A 24-year-old man has been arrested from West Bengal for allegedly cheating a woman college student here by promising to double her money by investing it in cryptocurrency, police said on Thursday.

The incident had occurred on November 27, said an official.

Accused impersonated a woman

The accused impersonated a woman and messaged the victim on her Instagram account promising to double her investment in just two hours.

The woman paid ₹ 23,996 by using the QR code sent to her, however she later realised that she had been duped by a cyber fraudster.

The Matunga Police in the city arrested the man from 24 Parganas in West Bengal. Further investigation is underway.

(With PTI Inputs)