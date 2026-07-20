 Mumbai Water Theft: Illegal BMC Pipeline Connection In Sewri Leads To FIR After ₹40,000 Loss
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Mumbai Water Theft: Illegal BMC Pipeline Connection In Sewri Leads To FIR After ₹40,000 Loss

Sewri police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly stealing water by illegally tapping into a BMC pipeline. A civic inspection found a one-inch iron pipe inserted into the municipal line. The BMC disconnected the illegal connection and estimated a loss of around ₹40,000 due to the theft.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, July 20, 2026, 04:33 PM IST
Mumbai Water Theft: Illegal BMC Pipeline Connection In Sewri Leads To FIR After ₹40,000 Loss
Mumbai Water Theft: Illegal BMC Pipeline Connection In Sewri Leads To FIR After ₹40,000 Loss | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Sewri police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly stealing water by tapping into a BMC pipeline through an illegal connection in Sewri.The complaint was filed by a BMC sub-engineer, who said he received information about an alleged illegal connection.

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During an inspection, the team found a one-inch iron pipe inserted into the municipal pipeline.Officials began disconnecting the illegal connection by sealing the puncture with a wooden plug. During the operation, a crowd gathered and argued with the civic team.

The BMC has claimed that the illegal connection resulted in an estimated loss of up to ₹40,000.

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