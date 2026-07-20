Mumbai Water Theft: Illegal BMC Pipeline Connection In Sewri Leads To FIR After ₹40,000 Loss | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Sewri police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly stealing water by tapping into a BMC pipeline through an illegal connection in Sewri.The complaint was filed by a BMC sub-engineer, who said he received information about an alleged illegal connection.

During an inspection, the team found a one-inch iron pipe inserted into the municipal pipeline.Officials began disconnecting the illegal connection by sealing the puncture with a wooden plug. During the operation, a crowd gathered and argued with the civic team.

The BMC has claimed that the illegal connection resulted in an estimated loss of up to ₹40,000.