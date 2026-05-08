Mumbai: Water Supply In SoBo Restored After 44-Hour Repair Work On E Moses Road Pipeline Leak

BMC completes repair work on a major leaking water pipeline, restoring supply across several South Mumbai areas | File Photo

Mumbai, May 8: After 44 long hours, the repair of leakage in the 1,650 mm water main on E Moses Road was completed on Friday, and the water supply in D, E and G-South wards in south Mumbai will be fully restored from Saturday. The BMC, in a statement, said that the repair of the water main was completed ahead of schedule.

Leakage disrupted water supply in several areas

The water supply in areas such as Mumbai Central, Tardeo, Lamington Road, D.B. Marg, Kamathipura, Girgaon, Babulnath, M.S. Ali Road and Saat Rasta, among others, was affected from Wednesday night after a leakage developed in the 1,650 mm diameter main water pipe on Dr E. Moses Road, in front of Famous Studio.

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Storm water drain work cited as cause of leakage

The leak had occurred due to the proximity of arch storm water drain work being undertaken nearby, officials said.

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