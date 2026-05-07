Mumbai Water Crisis: Major Pipeline Leakage Disrupts Supply Across South Mumbai; Check Affected Areas

BMC teams work to repair a major water pipeline leak that disrupted supply across several South Mumbai areas | File Photo

Mumbai, May 7: Leakages in a 1,650 mm diameter main water pipe on Dr E. Moses Road, in front of Famous Studio in south Mumbai, resulted in water supply disruptions from Wednesday night in several south Mumbai areas, including D, E and G-South wards.

As the repair work is major, restoration of the water main is time-consuming and water supply will remain shut on Friday in the said wards, while several areas in south Mumbai will receive water at low pressure.

The affected areas include Mumbai Central, Tardeo, Lamington Road, DB Marg, Kamathipura, Girgaon, Babulnath, M.S. Ali Road and Saat Rasta.

BMC says repair work underway on war footing

"The leak occurred due to the proximity of an arch storm water drain work undertaken. The repair work of the water main is being done on a war footing; however, the exact time required for completion is difficult to tell. We are trying our best to restore the water line by Friday. However, till then water supply will be affected," an official from the BMC's Hydraulic Department said.

The BMC is working on a war footing to ensure water supply is restored at full pressure by Saturday.

Areas in D Ward affected

The areas where water supply will be completely shut or supplied at low pressure on Friday, May 8, are:

D Ward — Lamington Road, M.S. Ali Road, J. Boman Behram Marg, R.S. Nimkar Marg, Shuklaji Street, Grant Road (East), Balaram Street, Dr D.B. Marg, Pathe Bapurao Marg, Falkland Road, Western Railway and Mumbai Central Station (water supply will be completely closed).

M.P. Mills Compound, B.B. Nakshe Marg and Tardeo (water supply will be closed).

Ambedkar Nagar Colony and Keshavrao Khadye Marg (South) (water supply will be completely closed).

Thakurdwar, M.K. Road, R.R. Road, J.S.S. Road and Khadilkar Road (water supply will be provided at low pressure).

Girgaon Road, Hughes Road, Babulnath Road and Chowpatty Road (water supply will be provided at low pressure).

Water disruption in E Ward

E Ward — M.S. Ali Marg, Bellasis Marg, Kamathipura, Shankarrao Pupala Marg, Shuklaji Street, Manaji Rajuji Marg, Morland Road, Agripada Marg, Saat Rasta Junction, B.J. Marg, Sane Guruji Marg, M.A. Marg, Dr Anandrao Nair Marg, Nair Hospital, Kasturba Hospital, Jagjivan Ram Hospital and Wockhardt Hospital (water supply will be completely closed).

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G-South Ward areas to face shutdown

G-South Ward — Saat Rasta Campus, J.S. R.S. Boricha Marg, Sane Guruji Marg, Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Dhobighat, G.B. Sapkal Marg and some areas in Mojis (water supply will be completely closed).

BMC appeals for judicious water use

The BMC has urged citizens, especially in south Mumbai, to use water sparingly.

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