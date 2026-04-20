Attention Mumbaikars! BMC To Cut Water Supply In South Mumbai For 18 Hours From April 22 For Pipeline Work; Check Affected Areas

South Mumbai areas to face 18-hour water disruption as BMC undertakes pipeline upgrade work from April 22 | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 20: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will undertake work in the Sewri area to strengthen the water supply system in South Mumbai. As part of this project, two 1500 mm diameter butterfly valves will be installed on the main pipeline of the Bhandarwada Hill Reservoir.

The work will begin at 10 am on April 22 and continue until 4 am on April 23, lasting a total of 18 hours. During this period, water supply will be completely shut down in many parts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Masjid Bunder, Memonwada, Marine Lines, Byculla, and Parel, while some areas will receive water at low pressure.

Water supply shutdown details

No water supply:

April 22: P.D’Mello Road, Ramgad slum, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, St. George Hospital, Government Dental College, RBI, and the Naval Dockyard area.

April 22 - 23: Umarkhadi, Noor Baug, Chinchbunder, Walpakhadi, Jail Road, Dr Maheshwari Road, L.T. Road, Masjid Bunder, and nearby localities.

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April 23: Bora Bazaar, Pakmodia Street, Nagpada, Madanpura, Kamathipura, Agripada, Kalachowki, Chinchpokli, Mazgaon, and Dockyard Road will experience either a complete shutdown or low-pressure water supply. Hospitals including JJ, Nair, and Kasturba will also receive water at low pressure during this period.

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