Mumbai: Water Supply Disruption In Vikhroli's Tagore Nagar Due To Pipeline Leak; Repair Work Underway

Residents of Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli, face water supply disruption due to pipeline leak; repair work in progress | File Photo

Mumbai: The residents of Tagore Nagar have been facing a major disruption in their water supply for the past 3–4 days following a pipeline leak near Gaikwad garden.

The leak, which has led to reduced water pressure and supply issues in the area, was caused by damage to a 300 mm diameter water main. At present, repair work is underway, with civic teams working to restore the water supply.

Several buildings and chawls in the Tagore Nagar area have been reporting issues with contaminated water over the past few days. In response, the civic team from S Ward undertook repair work and began searching for the source of the problem.

To their surprise, they discovered that the pipeline had been damaged near Gaikwad Garden. Civic sources revealed that the damage occurred during piling work conducted by a bridge contractor in the area.

"There were two leakages on the water main, with one being addressed by a bridge department contractor in coordination with MHADA, while the other remains under repair," said a civic official.

Local resident Rahul Shinde added, "Several areas have been without water since Wednesday. Many have had to call for water tankers to carry out daily household tasks, while bottled water is being brought in for drinking."

Approximately 300 bottles, each containing 20 liters, were distributed to residents of Tagore Nagar Group 2 and nearby areas to help alleviate the situation.

Mausmi Desai, another resident, expressed her frustration, saying, "We were clueless about why there was suddenly no water supply in our area. We hope the issue is resolved as soon as possible."

Bhaskar Kasgikar, the assistant municipal commissioner of S Ward, reassured residents, stating, "The repair work is in progress, and the water supply will be restored soon."