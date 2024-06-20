Mumbai: Water Supply Disrupted In Due To Pump Failure At Pise Pumping Station

Representative Image | File Image

A major disruption in the water supply has affected parts of Mumbai city and its eastern suburbs following a technical failure at the BMC water pumping station in Pise. The incident, which occurred at 2.50pm on Wednesday, resulted in 13 out of the 20 elevation pumps at the station ceasing operation.

The affected areas include the Eastern part of Mumbai, the Eastern Suburbs, Trombay Low Level Reservoir, Trombay High Level Reservoir, Ghatkopar Low Level Reservoir, and reservoirs in F South, F North, Golanji, Fosberry, Rawali, and Bhandarwada.

Additionally, water supply from the Mumbai 2 and 3 canals in Thane city, Bhiwandi, and outer city areas will also experience reduced pressure. The rest of the city, including eastern and western suburbs, will have a lower water pressure until the issue is resolved.

Repair efforts are being carried out urgently, with work proceeding on a war footing to restore normal operations. By 7pm on June 19, 17 of the 20 pumps had been successfully brought back online, allowing for some stabilisation in water supply.

Efforts continue to bring the remaining three pumps into operation to fully restore water supply to the affected areas.