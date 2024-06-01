 Water Stock At 8.78% In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Dams
The state has 2,997 large, medium and small dams, and the highest number of 920 reservoirs were in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Water Stock At 8.78% In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Dams | Representational Image

The average water stock in nearly 3,000 dams in Maharashtra is down to 22.06 per cent, with the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division recording the lowest at 8.78 per cent, an official said on Friday.

As per an official report, the stock has depleted by 0.58 per cent in the last two days.

The state has 2,997 large, medium and small dams, and the highest number of 920 reservoirs were in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division.

article-image

The current stock of 22.06 per cent is 8.8 per cent less than the stock recorded on May 31 last year, the report stated.

The Pune division has the second lowest stock of 15.67 per cent, followed by Nashik (24.06 per cent), Konkan (34.22 per cent), Nagpur (38.17 per cent) and 38.56 per cent in Amravati, it said.

As of May 29, as many as 3,072 villages and 7,931 hamlets in 25 districts were being supplied water through tankers, it was stated.

