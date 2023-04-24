 Mumbai: Water supply disrupted in Bandra, Khar, Santacruz after pipeline damage; watch video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Water supply disrupted in Bandra, Khar, Santacruz after pipeline damage; watch video

Mumbai: Water supply disrupted in Bandra, Khar, Santacruz after pipeline damage; watch video

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), repair work is underway.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Water supply disrupted in Bandra, Khar, Santacruz after pipeline damage |

The water supply in the entire H/West ward, which includes parts of Bandra, Khar and Santacruz, was stopped after a pipeline got damaged during storm water drain work at R K Patkar road in Bandra West.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), repair work is underway.

The incident took place at around 11.20 am on Monday.

(more details awaited)

Read Also
Mumbai: Water pipeline bursts in Andheri's Lokhandwala; repair work underway
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Water supply disrupted in Bandra, Khar, Santacruz after pipeline damage; watch video

Mumbai: Water supply disrupted in Bandra, Khar, Santacruz after pipeline damage; watch video

JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC to hear 75% eligibility criteria plea today

JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC to hear 75% eligibility criteria plea today

Navi Mumbai: Ahead of monsoons, Pargaon village gram panchayat demands restoration of village,...

Navi Mumbai: Ahead of monsoons, Pargaon village gram panchayat demands restoration of village,...

Navi Mumbai: Former MP Ramsheth Thakur inaugurates RO plant at Panvel school

Navi Mumbai: Former MP Ramsheth Thakur inaugurates RO plant at Panvel school

Navi Mumbai: Seminar on ‘Annual Secretarial Compliance Report and Social Stock Exchange’ held in...

Navi Mumbai: Seminar on ‘Annual Secretarial Compliance Report and Social Stock Exchange’ held in...