Mumbai: Water supply disrupted in Bandra, Khar, Santacruz after pipeline damage; watch video

Mumbai: Water supply disrupted in Bandra, Khar, Santacruz after pipeline damage |

The water supply in the entire H/West ward, which includes parts of Bandra, Khar and Santacruz, was stopped after a pipeline got damaged during storm water drain work at R K Patkar road in Bandra West.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), repair work is underway.

The incident took place at around 11.20 am on Monday.

(more details awaited)

Water supply disruption in Bandra! Inlet water pipeline of Pali hill reservoir burst at R K Patkar road, Bandra west. Repair underway, but water supply suspended for H West ward. Emergency teams on site. #BandraWaterSupply #HWestWardUpdate #BMC pic.twitter.com/NWgNwtfwa0 — Ward HW BMC (@mybmcWardHW) April 24, 2023