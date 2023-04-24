Mumbai: Water supply disrupted in Bandra, Khar, Santacruz after pipeline damage; watch video

The water supply in the entire H/West ward, which includes parts of Bandra, Khar and Santacruz, was stopped after a pipeline got damaged during storm water drain work at R K Patkar road in Bandra West.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), repair work is underway.
The incident took place at around 11.20 am on Monday.
(more details awaited)
