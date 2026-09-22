Mumbai Water Stock Update: City's Lakes Levels To 98.11%; 3 Out Of 7 Reservoirs With Full Storage

Mumbai Lake Levels Rise To 97.48% After Heavy Rain In Catchment Areas | File pic

Mumbai: The water stock in the seven lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai rose to 98.11 per cent on Tuesday, September 22, according to data released by the Hydraulic Engineer's Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The city's lakes recorded a combined live water stock of 14,19,974 million litres (ML) against the total useful capacity of 14,47,363 ML. The stock stood at 97.77 per cent on Monday, marking an increase of 0.34 percentage points in the latest 24-hour period.

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The current water stock is marginally lower than the corresponding level last year, when the seven reservoirs were collectively at 99.29 per cent of their useful capacity. In 2024, the stock stood at 98.15 per cent during the same period.

Details On Lake Levels

Among the reservoirs, Bhatsa recorded 100 per cent of its useful content, with a live stock of 7,17,037 ML. Vehar and Tulsi also remained at 100 per cent, with stocks of 27,698 ML and 8,046 ML, respectively.

Middle Vaitarna was at 98.96 per cent, while Tansa stood at 98.45 per cent. Upper Vaitarna recorded 96.18 per cent, while Modak Sagar had 88.80 per cent of its useful content.

The latest figures come as Mumbai's water reservoirs remain close to full capacity following substantial rainfall during the 2026 monsoon season. According to the BMC data, the seven lakes have received significant cumulative rainfall since the beginning of the season.

The BMC has continued monitoring water levels across the reservoirs as the monsoon season progresses. The latest stock leaves the city's lakes with a shortfall of around 27,389 ML from their combined useful capacity.

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