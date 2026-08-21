Mumbai Water Stock Stays Strong At 94.27% As City's 7 Lakes Remain Well-Filled

Water levels in Mumbai’s seven lakes | Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbai’s water supply position continues to remain comfortable, with the combined water stock in the seven lakes supplying the city reaching 94.27 per cent of their total useful capacity as of 6 am on Friday.

The latest figure represents a marginal decline from 94.29 per cent recorded on Thursday, indicating that the city’s reservoirs continue to maintain healthy storage levels despite ongoing water consumption.

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Water Stock Remains Above 94%

According to data from the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the total useful water content in the seven lakes stood at 13,64,385 million litres (ML) against their combined capacity of 14,47,363 ML.

Several reservoirs have reached full useful content capacity. Modak Sagar, Vehar and Tulsi are currently at 100 per cent, with the lakes having overflowed since July following substantial rainfall in their catchment areas. Among the other major reservoirs, Tansa was at 98.77 per cent, while Middle Vaitarna stood at 94.03 per cent of its useful content capacity.

The Hydraulic Engineer’s Department is monitoring the reservoir levels and dam operations through the Master Control Centre at the Bhandup Complex. Officials are also keeping track of dam gates and water release schedules to regulate inflows and maintain stable reservoir conditions.

Several lakes, including Tansa and Modak Sagar, began overflowing in July amid strong monsoon activity across their catchment areas. The sustained rainfall has significantly improved Mumbai’s water reserves and placed the city in a favourable position for the months ahead.

The current storage levels are particularly significant for Mumbai, which depends on the seven lakes for the bulk of its municipal water supply. With the reservoirs holding more than 94 per cent of their combined useful capacity, the city currently has a substantial water buffer.

Officials, however, continue to monitor rainfall, inflows and reservoir levels closely as the monsoon progresses. For Mumbai residents, the consistently high stock provides reassurance about water availability in the coming months.

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